US Finalizes Up To $6.6 Bn Funding For Chip Giant TSMC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The United States will award Taiwanese chip giant TSMC up to $6.6 billion in direct funding to help build several plants on US soil, officials said Friday, finalizing the deal before Donald Trump's administration enters the White House.
"Today's final agreement with TSMC -- the world's leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors -- will spur $65 billion Dollars of private investment to build three state-of-the-art facilities in Arizona," said President Joe Biden in a statement.
The Biden administration's announcement comes around two months before President-elect Trump takes office.
Trump has recently criticized the CHIPS Act, a major law passed during Biden's tenure aimed at strengthening the US semiconductor industry and reducing the country's reliance on Asian suppliers, including Taiwan.
While the US government has unveiled over $36 billion in grants through this act, including the award to TSMC, much of the funds remain in the due diligence phase and have not been disbursed.
But once a deal is finalized, funds can start flowing to companies that have hit certain milestones.
TSMC is the second company after Polar Semiconductor to finalize its agreement.
Recent Stories
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing
More Stories From World
-
Poland, Britain reach BJK Cup quarter-finals1 minute ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit11 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results11 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands flee as Typhoon Man-yi nears Philippines11 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit7 hours ago
-
Pogba's Juve contract terminated despite doping ban reduction7 hours ago
-
Spate of child poisoning deaths sparks S.Africa xenophobia7 hours ago
-
Global pandemic accord: where the talks stand8 hours ago
-
Bagnaia strikes late in Barcelona practice to edge title rival Martin8 hours ago
-
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO9 hours ago
-
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks10 hours ago
-
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left10 hours ago