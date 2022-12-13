US Finalizing Plans to Provide Ukraine With Patriot Missile Defense System - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot missile defense system amid a series of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and other critical targets around the country, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot missile defense system amid a series of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and other critical targets around the country, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The plan, which still needs approval from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden, could be announced as soon as this week, the report said, citing two US officials and a senior administration official.

The Patriot is a long-range surface-to-air missile system used to intercept incoming projectiles.

The system would be the most effective long-range defensive weapon system sent to Ukraine and would help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe, the report said.

It is unclear how many missile launchers will be provided, but the system is expected to ship quickly once finalized, according to the report. Ukrainians will be trained to use the system at a US Army base in Germany, the report said.