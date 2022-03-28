UrduPoint.com

US Finances Over 300 Biological Laboratories Across World - Russian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 01:49 PM

US Finances Over 300 Biological Laboratories Across World - Russian Official

There are more than 300 biological laboratories across the world that are funded by the United States, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) There are more than 300 biological laboratories across the world that are funded by the United States, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"There are areas where there is a high concentration of US laboratories, both military and civilian, today there are even more of them, when the slide was being prepared, there were more than 200 of them, today there are more than 300 of them," Popova said at the annual All-Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases named after academician V.I. Pokrovsky.

Related Topics

World Russia United States Congress

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

1 minute ago
 PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

10 minutes ago
 vivo Brings the Best of Camera Technology in Its V ..

Vivo Brings the Best of Camera Technology in Its V23 Series

50 minutes ago
 Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outb ..

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

52 seconds ago
 Opposition files no-confidence motion against Punj ..

Opposition files no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Buzdar

53 seconds ago
 Russian Armed Forces Hit 36 Military Facilities of ..

Russian Armed Forces Hit 36 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defense ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>