US Finances Over 300 Biological Laboratories Across World - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) There are more than 300 biological laboratories across the world that are funded by the United States, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"There are areas where there is a high concentration of US laboratories, both military and civilian, today there are even more of them, when the slide was being prepared, there were more than 200 of them, today there are more than 300 of them," Popova said at the annual All-Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases named after academician V.I. Pokrovsky.