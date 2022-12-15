The US announced financial sanctions targeting one of Russia's wealthiest men, Vladimir Potanin, the Treasury Department and State Department said Thursday, adding to efforts that curb Moscow's ability to fund war in Ukraine.

The actions come after similar moves were taken against Potanin and his network by Britain and Canada, the State Department said in a statement.

The designation of Rosbank and other entities related to Russia's financial sector "are part of the US government's efforts to further limit (Russia's) ability to fund its unconscionable war of choice against Ukraine," said the Treasury Department.