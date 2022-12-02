UrduPoint.com

US Finds China, Russia, Iran Countries Of Concern Regarding Religious Freedom - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 11:34 PM

The United States is designating countries including China, Russia and Iran as being of concern when it comes to religious freedom, opening them up for sanctions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States is designating countries including China, Russia and Iran as being of concern when it comes to religious freedom, opening them up for sanctions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing designations against Burma, the People's Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, the DPRK (North Korea), Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom," Blinken said in a statement.

Additionally, the US designated organizations including Russia's private military company Wagner Group and the Taliban (under UN sanctions) as entities of particular concern, Blinken said.

The designations are keeping with US values and interests to protect national security and protect human rights around the globe, Blinken said. The US will continue to carefully monitor the status of religious freedom worldwide and advocate for those facing persecution or discrimination, Blinken said.

