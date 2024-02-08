Open Menu

US Finds Missing Helicopter, Searching For Five Marines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:40 AM

US finds missing helicopter, searching for five Marines

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A missing military helicopter was found Wednesday in California but the search for the five service members who were aboard it is still ongoing, the US Marine Corps said.

The five Marines were flying on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in southern California when "the aircraft was reported overdue" on Tuesday, the service said in a statement on Facebook.

"The aircraft was located by civil authorities in Pine Valley, California" the following day, the statement said.

"The 3rd Marine Aircraft wing is managing the search and rescue efforts" and is "using ground and aviation assets to locate the aircrew in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and multiple Federal, state and local agencies," it said.

The Marine Corps made no mention of remains being found with the helicopter, indicating that those aboard may have survived.

There have been a series of accidents involving US military aircraft over the past year, including the crash of a V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft off the coast of Japan in late November that left eight airmen dead.

Five American service members were killed when a helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean during a training exercise earlier the same month, while another Osprey crash in Australia left three Marines dead in August.

Three more military personnel were killed and another injured when two helicopters returning from a training mission in a remote area of Alaska collided in April.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Australia Facebook Same San Diego Japan April May August November From

Recent Stories

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

8 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

9 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

9 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

9 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

9 hours ago
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

9 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

9 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

9 hours ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

9 hours ago

More Stories From World