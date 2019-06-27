The US Commerce Department has found Russia's Rosatom nuclear energy corporation and its affiliates to be in compliance with the agreement on uranium exports to the United States, according to a document unveiled on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US Commerce Department has found Russia 's Rosatom nuclear energy corporation and its affiliates to be in compliance with the agreement on uranium exports to the United States , according to a document unveiled on Thursday.

"We have reviewed the submissions to Commerce requesting approval of contracts or contract amendments applicable to both sales and exports of Russian Uranium Products to the United States during the [period of review from October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017] from TENEX, TENAM, and Centrus and find that each party has complied with the contract approval documentation requirements," the document that will be published in the Federal Register on Friday said.