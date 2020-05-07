UrduPoint.com
US Fines Animal Nutrition Company $258,000 For Cuba Sanctions Violations - Treasury

Biomin America, an animal nutrition company, has paid a $257,862 penalty to settle charges it violated US sanctions by selling products manufactured by subsidiaries outside the United States to Cuba, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Biomin America, an animal nutrition company, has paid a $257,862 penalty to settle charges it violated US sanctions by selling products manufactured by subsidiaries outside the United States to Cuba, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday.

"Specifically, between the approximate dates of July 2012 and September 2017, Biomin America and its owned or controlled foreign entities engaged in a total of 30 sales of agricultural commodities produced outside the United States to Alfarma S.A. in Cuba without authorization from OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control], which resulted in 44 apparent violations of � 515.

201 of the CACR [Cuban Assets Control Regulations]," the release said.

The Treasury Department pointed out that Biomin could potentially have obtained OFAC authorization but failed to do so. Instead, Biomin developed a transaction structure that company officials incorrectly determined would comply with US sanctions requirements, it added.

The Treasury Department called the case a non-egregious violation, in part because Biomin voluntarily disclosed the transactions, according to the release.

