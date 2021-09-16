US Fines Auto Parts Maker $1.12Mln for Sales of Emission Cheating Devices - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A US auto parts manufacturer agreed to stop making and selling parts for diesel pickup trucks to bypass emissions controls and pay a $1.12 million penalty, the Justice Department said.

"Defeat devices do an end run around decades-old Clean Air Act emissions requirements that protect public health and the environment," Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Todd Kim said in a press release on Wednesday. "This settlement ensures that XDP (Xtreme Diesel Performance) will eliminate defeat devices from its product line.

"

The Justice Department said in the release that the XDP manufactured and sold more than 27,000 aftermarket defeat devices between January 2015 and May 2017. The company suspended sales of the defeat devices in September 2019 in an effort to resolve this matter, the release added.

The settlement also requires XDP to destroy any devices remaining in inventory and cease providing technical support or honoring warranty claims for thousands of customers who purchased the equipment, according to the release.