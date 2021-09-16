UrduPoint.com

US Fines Auto Parts Maker $1.12Mln For Sales Of Emission Cheating Devices - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Fines Auto Parts Maker $1.12Mln for Sales of Emission Cheating Devices - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A US auto parts manufacturer agreed to stop making and selling parts for diesel pickup trucks to bypass emissions controls and pay a $1.12 million penalty, the Justice Department said.

"Defeat devices do an end run around decades-old Clean Air Act emissions requirements that protect public health and the environment," Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Todd Kim said in a press release on Wednesday. "This settlement ensures that XDP (Xtreme Diesel Performance) will eliminate defeat devices from its product line.

"

The Justice Department said in the release that the XDP manufactured and sold more than 27,000 aftermarket defeat devices between January 2015 and May 2017. The company suspended sales of the defeat devices in September 2019 in an effort to resolve this matter, the release added.

The settlement also requires XDP to destroy any devices remaining in inventory and cease providing technical support or honoring warranty claims for thousands of customers who purchased the equipment, according to the release.

Related Topics

Company January May September 2017 2015 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

3 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

2 hours ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

2 hours ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

2 hours ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.