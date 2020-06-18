UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fines Copa Airlines For Violating Order Suspending Air Service To Venezuela - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Fines Copa Airlines for Violating Order Suspending Air Service to Venezuela - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The US Department of Transportation said in a statement that it has fined Panama's air carrier for violating an order prohibiting service to Venezuela.

"The US Department of Transportation (DOT) today fined Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S.A. (Copa) $450,000 for unlawfully transporting passengers between the United States and Venezuela via a stopover point.

Copa was ordered to cease and desist from future similar violations," the statement said on Wednesday.

The Transportation Department said Copa Airlines sold more than 5,000 tickets for travel between Panama and Venezuela and transported more than 15,000 passengers nearly a month after the restrictions came into effect.

Air service between the United States and Venezuela has been suspended since Transortation Department Order 2019-5-5 came in effect on May 15, 2019.

Related Topics

Panama United States Venezuela May 2019 From

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

1 hour ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.