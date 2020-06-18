US Fines Copa Airlines for Violating Order Suspending Air Service to Venezuela - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The US Department of Transportation said in a statement that it has fined Panama's air carrier for violating an order prohibiting service to Venezuela.

"The US Department of Transportation (DOT) today fined Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S.A. (Copa) $450,000 for unlawfully transporting passengers between the United States and Venezuela via a stopover point.

Copa was ordered to cease and desist from future similar violations," the statement said on Wednesday.

The Transportation Department said Copa Airlines sold more than 5,000 tickets for travel between Panama and Venezuela and transported more than 15,000 passengers nearly a month after the restrictions came into effect.

Air service between the United States and Venezuela has been suspended since Transortation Department Order 2019-5-5 came in effect on May 15, 2019.