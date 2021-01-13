US Fines Drone Maker $25Mln For Submitting False Pricing Data to Military - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Drone maker Insitu will pay $25 million to settle charges that the company overcharged the Navy and US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) for drones by submitting false data on costs, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The settlement resolves allegations that Insitu knowingly induced the government to award it these seven, noncompetitively bid contracts at inflated prices by proposing cost and pricing data for new parts [while] using less expensive recycled, refurbished, reconditioned, and/or reconfigured parts to perform the contracts," the release said.

The settlement follows a lawsuit by a former Insitu executive DR O'Hara under whistleblower provisions in the False Claims Act, the release said.

O'Hara will receive $4.6 million of the settlement as a reward for his efforts, according to the release.