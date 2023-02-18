UrduPoint.com

US Fines Food Sanitation Giant For Using Child Workers At Meatpacking Plants - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) paid a fine of $1.5 million for illegally employing over 100 children in hazardous conditions at meatpacking sites across several US states, the Labor Department said in a statement.

"One of the nation's largest food safety sanitation services providers has paid $1.5 million in civil money penalties after the US Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found the company employed at least 102 children - from 13 to 17 years of age - in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states," the department said on Friday.

The children hired by PSSI were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat processing equipment "including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters," the release said.

Investigators also learned at least three of the minors suffered injuries while working for the food services giant, according to the release.

PSSI provides cleaning services under contract for some of the nation's largest meat and poultry producers, such as Tyson Food, JBS Foods, and Cargill, the Labor Department said.

