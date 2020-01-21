UrduPoint.com
US Fines Lobbying Firm For Representing Somali Firms With Terrorist Ties - Justice Dept.

Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The US lobbying firm Park Strategies has paid a fine of more than $12,000 for representing a group of Somali companies sanctioned as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT), the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced that Park Strategies, LLC ("Park Strategies"), a lobbying firm located in New York, New York, has paid $12,150 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations," the release said.

In 2017, Park Strategies signed a contract with Al-Barakaat Group of Companies and subsequently received payment for its services, even though some of the company's managers were aware that the business group had been designated as a terrorist organization, the release said.

Because Park Strategies voluntarily disclosed the violations, the Treasury Department treated the case as non-egregious, the release added.

