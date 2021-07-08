UrduPoint.com
US Fines Medical Device Maker $39Mln Over Billing For Defective Tests - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US medical device manufacturer Alere accepted a $38.78 million penalty to resolve charges based on billing Medicare for defective point-of-care blood-testing equipment, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The settlement announced today resolves allegations that, from 2008 to 2016, Alere knowingly sold defective INRatio blood coagulation monitors used by Medicare beneficiaries taking anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The INRatio shows how quickly blood clots, an essential measurement needed to determine a clinically appropriate dosage of anticoagulant drugs.

Too much of the drugs can cause major bleeding, and too little can cause blood clots and strokes, the release said.

Based on its own internal research, as well as external complaints and warnings, Alere allegedly was aware since at least 2008 that INRatio devices had a "system limitation" that produced inaccurate and unreliable results for some patients, the release added.

The settlement resolves charges that Alere violated the US False Claims Act in billing Medicare - a government-run health insurance program for seniors - for tests that the company knew were defective, according to the release.

