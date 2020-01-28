US Fines Shipping Company Over $1Mln for Violating Myanmar Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United States has levied a $1,1 million fine against Eagle Shipping of the Marshall Islands, a US territory, for violations of sanctions against Myanmar, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The Apparent Violations involve Eagle Shipping's dealings in the property interests of Myawaddy Trading Limited ("Myawaddy"), which at all relevant times was identified on OFAC's [Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control] List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, and the provision of transportation services from Burma to Singapore for a land reclamation project for the benefit of Myawaddy," the release said.

The violations involved shipments of sand from Myanmar for a land reclamation project in Singapore, the release said.

The settlement amount of $1,125,000 - less than the $9 million maximum - reflected mitigating factors, including cooperation by Eagle Shipping's management with the Treasury Department during the investigation, the release said.

Eagle Shipping also undertook significant remedial measures by conducting its own internal investigation and significantly enhancing its sanctions compliance program, the release said.

Eagle Shipping's new managers took over after the company declared bankruptcy and the sanctions violations took place under previous management, the release added.