US, Finnish Defense Chiefs Discuss Security Situation on Russia-Ukraine Border - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen discussed concerns about the worsening situation on the Russia-Ukraine border, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said after their call on Wednesday.

"Secretary Austin spoke by phone today with his Finnish counterpart, Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen," Kirby said in a readout. "Both leaders expressed a shared concern about the deteriorating security situation resulting from increased Russian Federation activity along the Ukraine border.

"

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow recorded an increase in NATO military activities in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders including on Ukraine territory and in the Black Sea. The spokeswoman added that the intelligence activities of foreign countries in Ukraine along the borders with Russia and the line of contact in Donbas have significantly intensified.