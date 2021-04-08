UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Finnish Defense Chiefs Discuss Security Situation On Russia-Ukraine Border - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

US, Finnish Defense Chiefs Discuss Security Situation on Russia-Ukraine Border - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen discussed concerns about the worsening situation on the Russia-Ukraine border, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said after their call on Wednesday.

"Secretary Austin spoke by phone today with his Finnish counterpart, Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen," Kirby said in a readout. "Both leaders expressed a shared concern about the deteriorating security situation resulting from increased Russian Federation activity along the Ukraine border.

"

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow recorded an increase in NATO military activities in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders including on Ukraine territory and in the Black Sea. The spokeswoman added that the intelligence activities of foreign countries in Ukraine along the borders with Russia and the line of contact in Donbas have significantly intensified.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Austin Border From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

45 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

48 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

50 minutes ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

25 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour of the Basque Country results and st ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan moving forward following Prime Minister's ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.