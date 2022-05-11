UrduPoint.com

US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High In 2020 - CDC

May 11, 2022

US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2020 - CDC

US gun homicides reached a quarter-century high in 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new report issued on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) US gun homicides reached a quarter-century high in 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new report issued on Tuesday.

"The firearm homicide rate in 2020 was the highest recorded in over 25 years and and the firearm suicide rate remained high," the report said. "Firearm deaths continue to be a significant and growing public health problem in the United States."

In 2020, 79% of all homicides and 53% of all suicides involved firearms and from 2019 to 2020, the firearm homicide rate increased about 35%, and the firearm suicide rate stayed high, the CDC said.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the substantial increase in the firearm homicide rate, along with a notable rise in firearm suicide rates for some groups, has widened racial, ethnic, and other disparities. Young people, males, and black people have the highest firearm homicide rates and experienced the largest increases in 2020, the report said.

