US firefighters admit they are burnt out by endless blazes

Twain, EtatsUnis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :

"After a point, you start getting a little screwy, your mental health doesn't do well," said 55-year-old fire captain David Tikkanen.

"We've been up 14 days with no end in sight," he said as he fought back the flames in Twain, a small community nestled in the California pines, which his team was hosing with water to stop it being consumed by the huge Dixie Fire.

They are in a race to prevent any sparks from spreading in an area so desiccated by drought that the vegetation is a veritable tinderbox.

It is grueling work, carried out in the middle of a conflagration covering some 200,000 acres (80,000 hectares).

- Fire season all year round - A veteran of 35 years on the job, Tikkanen has found himself facing increasingly massive blazes, a phenomenon he attributes to climate change.

"It's becoming a year-round fire season in California, it's just a matter of time before we have fires going 24/7, all year long," he told AFP.

"It makes it more stressful and it's more dangerous," he said, leaning on a rake, his red firefighter helmet perched on his head.

No fewer than 5,400 men and women are battling the Dixie Fire, the biggest conflagration to ravage the state this year.

On the steep roads of northern California, a succession of billboards pay homage to all the "fire heroes." But with each passing year, their missions get longer and more dangerous, and that takes a mental toll.

"It takes what it takes, everybody has their breaking point, you know," Tikkanen said. "Some people use alcohol, I don't. I go mountain biking or find some other fun things to do.""Sometimes you need the external help," he said, without judgment. "I've used it in the past, it saved me."