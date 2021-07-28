UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Firefighters Admit They Are Burnt Out By Endless Blazes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:04 PM

US firefighters admit they are burnt out by endless blazes

After battling increasingly large and deadly wildfires non-stop for weeks, and with no respite in sight, firefighters in California are admitting they are burnt out

Twain, EtatsUnis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :After battling increasingly large and deadly wildfires non-stop for weeks, and with no respite in sight, firefighters in California are admitting they are burnt out.

"After a point, you start getting a little screwy, your mental health doesn't do well," said 55-year-old fire captain David Tikkanen.

"We've been up 14 days with no end in sight," he said as he fought back the flames in Twain, a small community nestled in the California pines, which his team was hosing with water to stop it being consumed by the huge Dixie Fire.

They are in a race to prevent any sparks from spreading in an area so desiccated by drought that the vegetation is a veritable tinderbox.

It is grueling work, carried out in the middle of a conflagration covering some 200,000 acres (80,000 hectares).

- Fire season all year round - A veteran of 35 years on the job, Tikkanen has found himself facing increasingly massive blazes, a phenomenon he attributes to climate change.

"It's becoming a year-round fire season in California, it's just a matter of time before we have fires going 24/7, all year long," he told AFP.

"It makes it more stressful and it's more dangerous," he said, leaning on a rake, his red firefighter helmet perched on his head.

No fewer than 5,400 men and women are battling the Dixie Fire, the biggest conflagration to ravage the state this year.

On the steep roads of northern California, a succession of billboards pay homage to all the "fire heroes." But with each passing year, their missions get longer and more dangerous, and that takes a mental toll.

"It takes what it takes, everybody has their breaking point, you know," Tikkanen said. "Some people use alcohol, I don't. I go mountain biking or find some other fun things to do.""Sometimes you need the external help," he said, without judgment. "I've used it in the past, it saved me."

Related Topics

Fire Water Drought Job David Women All From Race

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.62 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

PM calls for inclusive political settlement in Afg ..

22 minutes ago

Equinor net profit soars to $1.94bn in 2Q

2 minutes ago

Murray, Salisbury eliminated in Olympics doubles q ..

5 minutes ago

PTI to form govt in AJK with majority: Ali Nawaz A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.