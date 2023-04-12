Close
US Firefighters Battling 500-Acre Wildfire In Manchester Township - Forest Fire Service

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on Tuesday that firefighters were battling a 500-acre wildfire near Manchester Township in the Northeastern United States.

"@njdepforestfire and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department is in unified command battling a wildfire in Manchester Township on Federal, state and private property on along Route 539 and Horicon Ave. The fire has reached 500 acres in size and is 10% contained. Forest Fire Service crews have begun a backfiring operation to aide in containment," the fire service tweeted, adding that 25 structures were threatened.

The protection of structures was being provided by local volunteer fire departments from Ocean County, the service said.

The fire service added that Route 539 was closed between Route 70 and Long Swamp Road, and Horicon Ave was closed at Route 70.

The service also said that a mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents on Division Street in the borough of Lakehurst, New Jersey.

The service also urged against flying drones in fire zones as it interferes with wildfire suppression, adding that "if a drone is detected flying over or near a wildfire, all Forest Fire Service air support will be grounded."

