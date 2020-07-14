US Firefighters, Sailors Battle Fire on US Warship in San Diego for Third Day - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US firefighters and sailors have struggled for more than 48 hours to extinguish a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard docked at a naval base in San Diego, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Shipmates, we continue to fight the fire aboard USS Bonhome Richard," Gilday said. "Our Sailors and San Diego Federal Fire Department are working round-the-clock."

On Monday night, the US Navy said firefighters and sailors have conducted numerous firefighting operations and made significant progress battling the fire on the Bonhomme Richard with the help of aerial firefighting operations.

A total of 57 personnel, including 34 sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for injuries related to the fire that erupted on Sunday morning after an the explosion on the ship. The exact cause of the blast remains unknown for now.

The ship was undergoing routine maintenance operations at the naval base in San Diego. The Naval Surface Forces said the 160 sailors present on board the vessel on Sunday when the fire started have been evacuated and are accounted for.