US Fires 3 Navy Seal Leaders Over Subordinate Sex Assault, Drinking Allegations - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Three senior leaders of a US Navy Seal team have been fired from positions over allegations of drinking and sexual assault during a deployment to Iraq, media reported.

Navy Special Warfare Commander Rear Adm. Collin Green relieved the three senior leaders of Seal Team 7 from their positions September 6, Navy spokeswoman Captain Tamara Lawrence said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

Lawrence identified the three as the commanding officer, Lieutenant Commander Edward Mason; executive officer, Lieutenant Commander Luke Im and the team's top enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler.

The Seal members are not being accused of engaging in the alleged behavior that got the team sent home from Iraq in July, according to the CNN report. Instead the Navy is holding them responsible for the behavior of their subordinates and the command climate they oversaw, the report said.