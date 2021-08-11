US Fires Minuteman III Missile Over Pacific in Test of Re-Entry Vehicle - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The United States launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with test re-entry vehicle to verify the accuracy of the nuclear-capable weapon system, the US Air Force said on Wednesday.

"This launch involved a Hi Fidelity Joint Test Assembly re-entry vehicle that detonated conventional (i.e. non-nuclear) explosives prior to hitting the surface of the water approximately 4,200 miles downrange near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands," the Air Force said in a press release.

The launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the release said.

Tests of US intercontinental ballistic missiles [ICBMs] demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent, the release added.

The release emphasized that missile tests are not a response to world events, with testing calendars prepared five years in advance and preparations for each launch requiring six months.