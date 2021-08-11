UrduPoint.com

US Fires Minuteman III Missile Over Pacific In Test Of Re-Entry Vehicle - Air Force

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Fires Minuteman III Missile Over Pacific in Test of Re-Entry Vehicle - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The United States launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with test re-entry vehicle to verify the accuracy of the nuclear-capable weapon system, the US Air Force said on Wednesday.

"This launch involved a Hi Fidelity Joint Test Assembly re-entry vehicle that detonated conventional (i.e. non-nuclear) explosives prior to hitting the surface of the water approximately 4,200 miles downrange near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands," the Air Force said in a press release.

The launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the release said.

Tests of US intercontinental ballistic missiles [ICBMs] demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent, the release added.

The release emphasized that missile tests are not a response to world events, with testing calendars prepared five years in advance and preparations for each launch requiring six months.

Related Topics

Assembly World Water Nuclear Vehicle Marshall Islands United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

1 hour ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

2 hours ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

1 hour ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.