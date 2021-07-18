UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fires Patriot Missile First Time In Australia During Drills - US Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

US Fires Patriot Missile First Time in Australia During Drills - US Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The United States fired its Patriot missile in Australia for the first time as part of the Talisman Sabre 21 exercise (TS 21), the US Army said in a press release.

"U.S. Army Pacific Air and Missile Defense units working with Australian Defence Force counterparts completed the first ever Patriot surface-to-air missile firing on Australian soil during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21," the press release read.

US soldiers based in Japan and Guam successfully used Patriot missiles to target drones on Friday. The exercise itself will run until July 31.

This year, Australia and the US are joined by Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Korea. In all, the drills will have 17,000 participants. Meanwhile, France, Germany, India, and Indonesia were invited as observers.

Talisman Sabre drills take place biannually.

Related Topics

India Firing Army Australia Canada France Germany Indonesia United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States July All New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

12 minutes ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

2 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.