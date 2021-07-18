US Fires Patriot Missile First Time in Australia During Drills - US Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The United States fired its Patriot missile in Australia for the first time as part of the Talisman Sabre 21 exercise (TS 21), the US Army said in a press release.

"U.S. Army Pacific Air and Missile Defense units working with Australian Defence Force counterparts completed the first ever Patriot surface-to-air missile firing on Australian soil during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21," the press release read.

US soldiers based in Japan and Guam successfully used Patriot missiles to target drones on Friday. The exercise itself will run until July 31.

This year, Australia and the US are joined by Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Korea. In all, the drills will have 17,000 participants. Meanwhile, France, Germany, India, and Indonesia were invited as observers.

Talisman Sabre drills take place biannually.