US Firm Announces 'positive Interim' Phase 1 Results For Virus Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

US firm announces 'positive interim' phase 1 results for virus vaccine

US biotech firm Moderna on Monday reported "positive interim" results in the first clinical tests of its vaccine against the new coronavirus performed on a small number of volunteers

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :US biotech firm Moderna on Monday reported "positive interim" results in the first clinical tests of its vaccine against the new coronavirus performed on a small number of volunteers.

The vaccine appeared to produce an immune response in eight people who received it, of the same amplitude as that observed in people infected with the virus, the company said, adding that phase 3 trials with a large number of volunteers would begin in July.

Your Thoughts and Comments

