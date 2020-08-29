US Firm Herbalife Bribes China Officials for Access, Accepts $122Mln Fine - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The US nutrition company Herbalife agreed to pay more than $122 million in penalties after admitting it spent a decade bribing Chinese officials for access to the world's biggest consumer market and hiding the payments in its accounts, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"As admitted in the deferred prosecution agreement entered into today, Herbalife approved the extensive and systematic corrupt payments to Chinese government officials over a 10-year period to promote and expand Herbalife's business in China," Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss of the Southern District of New York said in the release.

To conceal the scheme, Herbalife maintained false accounting records to mischaracterize these improper payments as permissible business expenses, Strauss added.

In addition to admitting its criminal conduct, Herbalife agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $122 million, the Justice Department release said.

The amount includes a criminal penalty of more than $55 million and about $67 million paid to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle charges that the publicly traded company misled investors, according to the release.

Herbalife achieved cult-like status in Russia in the 1990s that eventually ended in scandal when the company signed up so many sales agents that no one could make money, except the company itself.