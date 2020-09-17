(@FahadShabbir)

Palantir, a US tech firm criticized for helping President Donald Trump's efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States, has been awarded a contract to oversee the UK's border and customs data after the UK leaves the European Union on December 31, The Guardian newspaper revealed on Thursday

The paper, which claimed to have seen a government document marked as "official - sensitive," said that Palantir will "manage the data analytics and architecture of the UK's new 'border flow tool,' which will collate data on the transit of goods and customs from 31 December."

According to The Guardian, the US company will use its software to monitor any potential impacts resulting from border controls being imposed by EU member states on goods or people coming from the UK.

The firm will draw on data from different UK government bodies and ministries, such as Revenue and Customs, Environment, food and Rural Affairs, Transport and the Home Office, the paper added.

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms until the 11-month transition period agreed upon by both sides to negotiate a free trade treaty that expires on December 31.

Current trade talks have shown little progress after eight rounds of negotiations, so if no deal is signed before the year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European area.

Palantir has been targeted by immigrants rights groups in the US for selling its software to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies that handle family separations and the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The company's co-founder, Peter Thiel, is also a known Donald Trump supporter.

According to the New York-based Vice news website, Thiel's associate and Palantir CEO Alex Karp admitted in a January interview with CNBC broadcaster that the company has helped the US immigration authorities locate people who are undocumented in the United States.