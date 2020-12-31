US Firm Pays $98,830 Fine for Busting Sanctions Against 4 Nations Plus Crimea - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) BitGo, a US company that specializes in managing customers' digital assets, agreed to pay $98,830 in a settlement of US sanctions violations involving Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria as well as Crimea, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"The apparent violations were processed between March 10, 2015 and December 11, 2019 on behalf of persons located in the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, or Syria that were using BitGo's non-custodial secure digital wallet management service," the release said on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department explained that the $98,830 fine settles potential civil liability for 183 apparent violations of multiple US sanctions programs.

The United States has targeted Crimea with sanctions after a 2014 referendum in which voters overwhelmingly approved a measure to rejoin Russia. Moscow has said the referendum was organized according to international law and practice.