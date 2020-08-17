UrduPoint.com
US Firm, Russia's Far East Authorities To Develop Drone Services Infrastructure In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:23 PM

The US Vimana Global company together with Russian Far East authorities are planning to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle service in the region, the press service of the Far East Investment and Export Agency said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The US Vimana Global company together with Russian Far East authorities are planning to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle service in the region, the press service of the Far East Investment and Export Agency said on Monday.

"Our Agency will help the company to implement a project to create an autonomous digital air service infrastructure in the Far East. The Sakhalin Region is being discussed as a pilot territory. If the project is successfully implemented in this region it will be scaled to other territories," agency head Leonid Petukhov said.

A representative of Vimana Global told Sputnik that the company planned to create an entire system for drone communications, which will include the creation of platforms for takeoffs and landings, infrastructure for communication and coordination of vehicles and drones themselves.

According to the agency's press service, drones will be used to provide autonomous logistics services to Federal postal services and e-commerce systems, as well as to industrial markets. At the first stage, six heavy drones, which will be able to deliver cargoes of up to 0.5 tonnes, will operate within the project.

