US Firm Targets Moon Landing With Drill, Rovers, Hopping Drone
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A drill to search for ice. A 4g network test. Three rovers and a first-of-its-kind hopping drone.
After becoming the first private firm to land on the Moon last year, Intuitive Machines is aiming for its second lunar touchdown on Thursday, carrying cutting-edge payloads to support future human missions.
The Houston-based company is targeting no earlier than 12:32 pm ET (1732 GMT) at Mons Mouton, a plateau near the lunar south pole -- farther south than any robot has ventured.
NASA will livestream the landing an hour before touchdown as Athena, the 15.6-foot (4.8-meter) hexagonal lander -- about the height of a giraffe -- begins its descent.
"It kind of feels like this mission is straight out of one of our favorite sci-fi movies," said Nicky Fox, NASA's associate administrator for science.
Intuitive Machines' first landing in February 2024 was a landmark achievement but ended with its lander tipping onto its side, an outcome the company is determined to avoid this time.
The pressure is on after Texas rival Firefly Aerospace successfully landed its Blue Ghost lander on Sunday, becoming the second private company to reach the Moon.
Both missions are part of NASA's $2.6-billion Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which partners with private industry to cut costs and support Artemis, the initiative to return astronauts to the Moon and eventually reach Mars.
Recent Stories
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
US firm targets Moon landing with drill, rovers, hopping drone6 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rise on Trump auto tariff reprieve6 minutes ago
-
Lithuania quits cluster bomb ban treaty despite outrage6 minutes ago
-
Cyclone's fringe lashes eastern Australia16 minutes ago
-
Trump's 'war' on cartels a favor to Mexico: US VP Vance16 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs reverberate through Mexico's industrial belt16 minutes ago
-
Super-sub Elliott hands Liverpool win over PSG in Champions League16 minutes ago
-
Osorio topples Osaka, Kvitova ousted at Indian Wells16 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth36 minutes ago
-
Ex-Wimbledon champion Kvitova falls in Indian Wells first round36 minutes ago
-
EU emergency summit seeks to beef up defence to counter Trump pivot36 minutes ago