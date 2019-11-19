The United States "firmly" disagrees with French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that NATO is experiencing "brain death," the US permanent representative to the alliance, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said Tuesday

"We firmly disagree with President Macron's assessment of NATO," Hutchison told reporters.