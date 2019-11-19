UrduPoint.com
US 'Firmly' Disagrees With Macron's Assessment Of NATO's 'Brain Death' - Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States "firmly" disagrees with French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that NATO is experiencing "brain death," the US permanent representative to the alliance, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said Tuesday.

"We firmly disagree with President Macron's assessment of NATO," Hutchison told reporters.

