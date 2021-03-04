UrduPoint.com
US Firmly Opposes ICC Probe Of Israel - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Firmly Opposes ICC Probe of Israel - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The United States remain firmly opposed to the International Criminal Court's plans to investigate alleged Israeli mistreatment of the Palestinians and believes that it lacks jurisdiction over the matter, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Wednesday.

"We firmly oppose and are disappointed by the ICC prosecutor's announcement of an investigation into the Palestinian situation. We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly," Price said during a daily briefing.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced earlier on Wednesday that she will formally investigate allegations of war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The decision followed a February 5 court ruling that determined ICC's jurisdiction in the case.

"The ICC as we have said has no jurisdiction over this matter. Israel is not a party to the ICC and it has not consented to the court's jurisdiction and we have serious concerns about the ICC's attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over the Israeli personnel," Price said.

He added that the Palestinians don't qualify as a sovereign state and therefore are not qualified "to obtain membership as a state and/or to participate as a state and/or to delegate jurisdiction to the ICC."

Price said that the US administration is reviewing sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump on Bensouda and her aides.

