US Firms Explore Manufacturing Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles in India - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian defense company Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to explore co-production of the Javelin anti-tank missile system to fulfill potential future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defense.

"We look forward to working with BDL, a leading guided weapon system manufacturer, to evaluate the possibility of manufacturing Javelin in India," Javelin Joint Venture Vice President David Pantano said in the release.

The Javelin Joint Venture, which manufactures the weapon, is a partnership with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Javelin is a shoulder fired anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system that allows the operator to launch an autonomous guided projectile that seeks a target without external commands or controls.

The Javelin Joint Venture has manufactured more than 45,000 rounds for both the US military and the militaries in 18 allied nations, the release noted.