UrduPoint.com

US Firms' Microchips Inventory Down To Less Than 5 Days - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 10:30 PM

US Firms' Microchips Inventory Down to Less Than 5 Days - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US manufacturers have less than five days of inventory for essential microchips, according to a government survey that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo used on Tuesday to urge that semiconductor supply chains broken in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic are quickly fixed.

In 2019, US companies maintained 40 days of inventory for key chips needed for 160 products but now their stockpiling was less than an eighth of that, the Commerce Department said in its survey.

"The... findings confirm the urgent economic and national security need for Congress to pass USICA (US Innovation and Competition Act), which includes $52 billion to incentivize making chips in (the) Flag of (the) United States," Raimondo said via Twitter.

The USICA authorizes some $110 billion for basic and advanced technology research over a five-year period, including a $52 billion incentive for more US companies to build their manufacturing facilities that incorporate semiconductor plants.

With the US economy emerging from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, a dire shortage of chips has crippled auto manufacturing and slowed the rollout of electronic products.

The Commerce Department's latest survey shows the crisis was likely to get worse before it gets better.

"This means a disruption overseas, which might shut down a semiconductor plant for 2-3 weeks, has the potential to disable a manufacturing facility and furlough workers in the United States if that facility only has 3-5 days of inventory," the Commerce Department said.

The survey focused on companies, material and equipment providers, semiconductor manufacturers and automotive, industrial and healthcare firms that need chips for their products.

Related Topics

Shortage Technology Twitter United States Congress 2019 2020 Commerce From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

6 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

6 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

6 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

6 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

6 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.