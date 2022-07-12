UrduPoint.com

US First Lady Criticized For Comparing Latinos To Tacos

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) on Tuesday strongly criticized US First Lady Jill Biden for comparing Latinos to "breakfast tacos" and urged her to try to better understand the complexities of Hispanic communities in the country.

On Monday, Biden spoke at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in the city of San Antonio with a Hispanic-majority population. During her speech, the first lady said that Hispanics were as "unique" as "breakfast tacos" in San Antonio.

"We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures and food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes," the NAHJ wrote on Twitter.

The organization urged Biden and her team of speechwriters to better familiarize themselves with the characteristics of Hispanic people.

