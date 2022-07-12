US First Lady Jill Biden Faces Criticism for Saying Latinos as Unique as Breakfast Tacos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) First Lady Jill Biden is facing significant criticism from a wide range of people and organizations for saying the Latino residents of the United States are as unique as breakfast tacos - the traditional Mexican food that consists of a tortilla topped with a filling.

The First Lady said on Monday during a speech in praise of civil rights activist Raul Yzaguirre that the diversity of the Latino community is as unique as the breakfast tacos in San Antonio, Texas.

Shortly afterwards, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists took to social media to encourage the First lady and her communications team "to take time to better understand the complexities of our people and communities."

"We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures and food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes," the statement said.

US Senator Marco Rubio, himself of Cuban origin, changed in protest his profile picture on the social media platform Twitter to a taco.

"New Profile Pic," Rubio wrote.

US Congressman Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, was among many who also criticized Biden's comment, alluding to the exodus of Latinos from the Democratic Party due to their dissatisfaction of how they are are being treated in addition to the difficult socio-economic situation.

"No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!" Biggs said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Biden's press service sought to defuse the criticism by offering an apology for her statement.

"The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," Michael LaRosa, Biden's press secretary, said via Twitter.

The First Lady's controversial remark comes as President Joe Biden's approval rating has his an all time low ahead of the midterm elections in November. The comment also comes as Biden and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are due to meet on Tuesday amid declining bilateral relations.