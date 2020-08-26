US First Lady Melania Trump Urges End to Racial Violence at RNC Address

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US First Lady Melania Trump has called on citizens to end violence at demonstrations around racial injustice and police brutality that have gripped the country since the killing of George Floyd in May.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday night, the first lady recounted learning of the slave history of the United States, saying that "this time we must never forget so that we can ensure that it never happens again."

The Slovenia-born former model said that US citizens must build on the lessons of the past.

"It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities.

Our diverse and storied history is what makes this country strong and yet we still have so much to learn from one another," she said, speaking at the conclusion of the second day of the convention.

The first lady urged her adopted compatriots to cease the violence, a main protestation from conservative circles against the racial justice movements.

"Instead of tearing things down, let's reflect on our mistakes, be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward," she stressed.

Melania Trump's address wrapped up the second night of the RNC, which brings together Republican elites and delegates to formally nominate a presidential candidate. As per tradition, President Donald Trump is expected to speak last, on Thursday and accept the nomination for his reelection.