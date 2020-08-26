UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US First Lady Melania Trump Urges End To Racial Violence At RNC Address

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

US First Lady Melania Trump Urges End to Racial Violence at RNC Address

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US First Lady Melania Trump has called on citizens to end violence at demonstrations around racial injustice and police brutality that have gripped the country since the killing of George Floyd in May.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday night, the first lady recounted learning of the slave history of the United States, saying that "this time we must never forget so that we can ensure that it never happens again."

The Slovenia-born former model said that US citizens must build on the lessons of the past.

"It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities.

Our diverse and storied history is what makes this country strong and yet we still have so much to learn from one another," she said, speaking at the conclusion of the second day of the convention.

The first lady urged her adopted compatriots to cease the violence, a main protestation from conservative circles against the racial justice movements.

"Instead of tearing things down, let's reflect on our mistakes, be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward," she stressed.

Melania Trump's address wrapped up the second night of the RNC, which brings together Republican elites and delegates to formally nominate a presidential candidate. As per tradition, President Donald Trump is expected to speak last, on Thursday and accept the nomination for his reelection.

Related Topics

Police Trump George United States Melania Trump May All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 August 2020

50 minutes ago

Pak Army steps in for rescue operation after heavy ..

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

10 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

10 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.