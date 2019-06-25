US First Lady Says Her Communications Director to Take Over as White House Press Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that her communications director Stephanie Grisham will take over as White House press secretary and communications director.

"I am pleased to announced Stephanie Grisham will be the next press secretary and comm[unication]s director," Melania Trump said via Twitter.

On June 14, US President Donald Trump announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would resign from the position White House press secretary at the end of the month.

Sanders worked for Trump's communications team since he was elected president in 2016.

Grisham will be the fourth woman to serve as White House press secretary following in the footsteps of Sanders, Dee Dee Myers and Dana Perino.