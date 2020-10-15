UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US First Lady Says Her Son Barron Contracted Coronavirus, But Now Tests Negative

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:30 AM

US First Lady Says Her Son Barron Contracted Coronavirus, But Now Tests Negative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The First Family's youngest son Barron contracted the novel coronavirus earlier this month, but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement.

Both, US President Donald Trump and the First Lady had contracted the novel coronavirus, but have recovered.

"Naturally, my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'" she said on Wednesday.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

The First Lady added that 14-year-old Barron previously exhibited only minor symptoms, but has recently tested negative.

On Saturday, Trump delivered a speech telling his supporters that he was feeling great. The US president said later on Wednesday that his son Barron was also feeling great.

Related Topics

Trump Melania Trump Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

29 minutes ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

2 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.