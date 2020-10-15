US First Lady Says Her Son Barron Contracted Coronavirus, But Now Tests Negative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The First Family's youngest son Barron contracted the novel coronavirus earlier this month, but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement.

Both, US President Donald Trump and the First Lady had contracted the novel coronavirus, but have recovered.

"Naturally, my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'" she said on Wednesday.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

The First Lady added that 14-year-old Barron previously exhibited only minor symptoms, but has recently tested negative.

On Saturday, Trump delivered a speech telling his supporters that he was feeling great. The US president said later on Wednesday that his son Barron was also feeling great.