US First Lady Tests Positive For COVID-19 - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

US First Lady Tests Positive for COVID-19 - White House

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced on Tuesday.

"After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive," the statement said.

Biden is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and she is experiencing mild symptoms.

"She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days. Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified.

She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests," the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who recently recovered from two bouts of COVID-19, tested negative this morning on an antigen test.

"Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others. We will also increase the President's testing cadence and report those results," the White House said.

The US president has been vaccinated twice and has also received two so-called "booster" vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

