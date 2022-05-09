US First Lady Visits Slovakia to Discuss Support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) US First Lady Jill Biden said during her visit to Slovakia on Monday she has discussed the support the United States is providing to the Central European country and neighboring Ukraine.

In Slovakia, she met with President Zuzana Caputova.

"We're talking about the support that the United States has for the people of Slovakia and Ukraine and how we stand together in helping the Ukrainian people," Jill Biden said, as quoted by the White House pool.

Since May 5, the US first lady has been on a visit to Romania and Slovakia to meet with US troops, diplomats and Ukrainian refugees.

On Sunday, Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod. She met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, for whom this was the first public appearance since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.