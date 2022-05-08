US First Lady Visits Uzhhorod in Ukraine - Press Pool

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) US first lady Jill Biden paid an unannounced visit to the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, her press pool said on Sunday.

"The motorcade drove through Uzhhorod and arrived at a public school here called School 6.

The school is now being used as temporary housing and shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children," the press pool said.

The first lady also met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, for whom this was the first public appearance since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, according to the statement.