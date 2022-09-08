UrduPoint.com

US Fiscal Policy Not On Sustainable Path - Fed Reserve Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 07:19 PM

US Fiscal Policy Not on Sustainable Path - Fed Reserve Chair

The US fiscal policy is not on a sustainable path due to runaway inflation and other excesses and policy-makers have to right it sooner rather than later, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US fiscal policy is not on a sustainable path due to runaway inflation and other excesses and policy-makers have to right it sooner rather than later, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday.

"Our federal fiscal policy is not on a sustainable path and it really hasn't been for some time," Powell said during an appearance at a monetary conference run by Washington-based think-tank Cato Institute. "We will need to get back to a sustainable path sooner or later. Sooner is better than later."

