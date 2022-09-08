US Fiscal Policy Not on Sustainable Path - Fed Reserve Chair

(@FahadShabbir)

The US fiscal policy is not on a sustainable path due to runaway inflation and other excesses and policy-makers have to right it sooner rather than later, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday

"Our federal fiscal policy is not on a sustainable path and it really hasn't been for some time," Powell said during an appearance at a monetary conference run by Washington-based think-tank Cato Institute. "We will need to get back to a sustainable path sooner or later. Sooner is better than later."