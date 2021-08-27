UrduPoint.com

US Flag To Fly At Half-Mast Until August 30 In Honor Of Kabul Attack Victims - White House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honor the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Earlier on Thursday, bomb attacks at the Kabul airport killed 12 US troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

"As a mark for respect, starting today, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds... until sunset on August 30, 2021, in honor of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in Kabul," Psaki said during an press briefing on Thursday.

