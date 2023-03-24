US Flagrantly, Systematically Violates Air Safety Commitments in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States grossly violates the deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria, the violations are purposeful and systematic, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Gross violations of the deconflict protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria by the US-led so-called 'international coalition' continue, they are targeted and systematic," Gurinov said.

He specified that over the year the number of violations related to the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles and aviation of the "coalition" had increased significantly ” 452 cases have been recorded since the beginning of 2023.