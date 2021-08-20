UrduPoint.com

US Flew 823 Afghan Refugees Out Of Kabul On Single C-17 Flight - Air Mobility Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster flew a record 823 Afghan civilians out of the Kabul airport on a single flight earlier this week, believed to be the largest number of people ever carried on one of the giant aircraft, Air Mobility Command (AMC) said on Friday.

"[A] US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported 823 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug.

15, 2021," AMC announced in a tweet. "This is a record for this aircraft."

Earlier reports said the C-17 had carried out 640 civilians but that only listed the adults on board, and did not include the 183 children who were also on the flight and were carried on the laps of adults, AMC said.

The Department of Defense is aiming to fly 20-30 evacuation airlifts a day, which would airlift approximately 5,000 people out of Afghanistan daily.

