UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Flew Through Non-Controlled Airspace For Baghdadi Raid - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

US Flew Through Non-Controlled Airspace for Baghdadi Raid - Pompeo

The US special operations troops flew through non-US controlled airspace to conduct the raid on the compound of former Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The US special operations troops flew through non-US controlled airspace to conduct the raid on the compound of former Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

"I think it's been made pretty clear that we were traveling into airspace that wasn't US-controlled, and so even that night I reached out to our Russian counterpart to make clear to them our expectations with respect to us being able to get our forces where we needed to get them, when we needed to get them, and then get them out safely," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox and Friends.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the course of the operation.

Accompanied by three children, al-Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest, blowing up himself and the children when trapped at the end of a tunnel, Trump said.

Trump declined to inform House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the raid beforehand, fearing that members of Congress would compromise the operation with leaks.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Trump Suicide Nancy Idlib Congress Sunday Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 90 Schol ..

1 minute ago

US, Salvador Sign Agreement to Expend Temporary Pr ..

22 seconds ago

UN Monitoring Team on Islamic State Cannot Yet Con ..

24 seconds ago

Israel Believes Erdogan Threatens Regional Securit ..

26 seconds ago

Balochistan on top, thanks to two Imrans

15 minutes ago

Ammad, Muhammad Saad, Naveed and Zain score centur ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.