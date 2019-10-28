US Flew Through Non-Controlled Airspace for Baghdadi Raid - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

The US special operations troops flew through non-US controlled airspace to conduct the raid on the compound of former Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday

"I think it's been made pretty clear that we were traveling into airspace that wasn't US-controlled, and so even that night I reached out to our Russian counterpart to make clear to them our expectations with respect to us being able to get our forces where we needed to get them, when we needed to get them, and then get them out safely," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox and Friends.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the course of the operation.

Accompanied by three children, al-Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest, blowing up himself and the children when trapped at the end of a tunnel, Trump said.

Trump declined to inform House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the raid beforehand, fearing that members of Congress would compromise the operation with leaks.