UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Flies 2 B-52H Bombers Over Persian Gulf To 'Deter Aggression' - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

US Flies 2 B-52H Bombers over Persian Gulf to 'Deter Aggression' - CENTCOM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A pair of US Air Force B-52H bombers flew over the Persian Gulf along with other US and allied aircraft in order to "deter aggression" in the region, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The short-notice, non-stop mission was designed to underscore the US military's commitment to its regional partners, while also validating the ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world," the statement said. "While assuring allies and partners, the mission was also designed to deter aggression."

The mission took place amid spiraling tensions between the US and Iran.

Washington decided recently to withdraw almost half of its diplomats from Iraq amid concerns that Tehran might attempt to conduct high-profile assassinations.

"Potential adversaries should understand that no nation on earth is more ready and capable of rapidly deploying additional combat power in the face of any aggression," CENTCOM commander Gen. Frank McKenzie said in the statement.

He underscored the readiness of the US and its allies to respond to any crisis and contingency in the region.

The US and it partners do not seek conflicts, but remain ready to deter any aggression, McKenzie added.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington Iraq Tehran United States From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways awarded Five Stars in Apex â€˜Offic ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.