US Flies 2 B-52H Bombers over Persian Gulf to 'Deter Aggression' - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A pair of US Air Force B-52H bombers flew over the Persian Gulf along with other US and allied aircraft in order to "deter aggression" in the region, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The short-notice, non-stop mission was designed to underscore the US military's commitment to its regional partners, while also validating the ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world," the statement said. "While assuring allies and partners, the mission was also designed to deter aggression."

The mission took place amid spiraling tensions between the US and Iran.

Washington decided recently to withdraw almost half of its diplomats from Iraq amid concerns that Tehran might attempt to conduct high-profile assassinations.

"Potential adversaries should understand that no nation on earth is more ready and capable of rapidly deploying additional combat power in the face of any aggression," CENTCOM commander Gen. Frank McKenzie said in the statement.

He underscored the readiness of the US and its allies to respond to any crisis and contingency in the region.

The US and it partners do not seek conflicts, but remain ready to deter any aggression, McKenzie added.