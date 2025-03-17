US Flies Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Despite Court Block
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM
San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The United States flew over 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to be imprisoned in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said Sunday, after US counterpart Donald Trump controversially invoked wartime legislation to expel them.
The deportations took place despite a US Federal judge granting a temporary suspension of the expulsions order, apparently as planes were headed to El Salvador -- raising questions over whether the Trump administration deliberately defied the court decision.
"Oopsie ... Too late," Bukele posted on social media in response to an article on the judge's ruling, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji.
The Trump administration immediately appealed the court order, and White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt insisted Trump had used "his core powers as president and commander-in-chief to defend the American people from an urgent threat.
"
But civil rights groups said unidentified people whose alleged criminal links have not been publicly revealed were being deported with little or no due process.
They warned that if Trump's invocation of the wartime law is upheld in courts, it could allow the deportation of huge numbers of adult migrants without explanation or a court hearing.
Bukele announced the action Sunday on X, saying, "Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country."
He shared a video of several men in handcuffs and shackles being transferred from a plane to a heavily guarded convoy, while the presidency shared photos showing prisoners' heads being shaved upon arrival in El Salvador.
Bukele said the US would "pay a very low fee" to El Salvador but did not specify the amount.
