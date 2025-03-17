Open Menu

US Flies Alleged Gang Members To El Salvador Despite Court Block

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM

US flies alleged gang members to El Salvador despite court block

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The United States flew over 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to be imprisoned in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said Sunday, after US counterpart Donald Trump controversially invoked wartime legislation to expel them.

The deportations took place despite a US Federal judge granting a temporary suspension of the expulsions order, apparently as planes were headed to El Salvador -- raising questions over whether the Trump administration deliberately defied the court decision.

"Oopsie ... Too late," Bukele posted on social media in response to an article on the judge's ruling, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji.

The Trump administration immediately appealed the court order, and White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt insisted Trump had used "his core powers as president and commander-in-chief to defend the American people from an urgent threat.

"

But civil rights groups said unidentified people whose alleged criminal links have not been publicly revealed were being deported with little or no due process.

They warned that if Trump's invocation of the wartime law is upheld in courts, it could allow the deportation of huge numbers of adult migrants without explanation or a court hearing.

Bukele announced the action Sunday on X, saying, "Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country."

He shared a video of several men in handcuffs and shackles being transferred from a plane to a heavily guarded convoy, while the presidency shared photos showing prisoners' heads being shaved upon arrival in El Salvador.

Bukele said the US would "pay a very low fee" to El Salvador but did not specify the amount.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

12 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

13 hours ago
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

15 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

17 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

18 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

18 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

18 hours ago

More Stories From World