MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A US surveillance aircraft conducted an observation flight over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, as North Korea marked the 72nd anniversary of its state founding, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's aviation tracker.

According to the news agency, the US Army's Artemis CL-600 aircraft was seen in the skies over the area of Seoul at 00:54 p.m. local time (03:54 GMT).

Meanwhile, no unusual military activities related to celebrations in North Korea have been detected, the new agency added.

North Korea does not hold major celebratory events on the occasion of the anniversary this, as the country has been struggling to recover from damage caused by recent back-to-back typhoons.

