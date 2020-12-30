UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Flies Strategic Bombers To Middle East To Deter Attacks - CENTCOM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

US Flies Strategic Bombers to Middle East to Deter Attacks - CENTCOM

Two US B-52 strategic bombers made a show of force in the Middle East to deter potential attacks on American or allied targets in the region, the US Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Two US B-52 strategic bombers made a show of force in the middle East to deter potential attacks on American or allied targets in the region, the US Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

US officials earlier said that they are seeing troubling indicators of "potential attack preparations" from pro-Iran militias in Iraq ahead ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike outside Baghdad last January 3.

"US Air Force B-52H 'Stratofortress' aircrews from the Minot Air Force Base, ND-headquartered 5th Bomb Wing made a deliberate appearance in the Middle East today to underscore the US military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice," CENTCOM said.

Without mentioning Iran specifically, the statement added that the mission delivers "a clear deterrent message" to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests. According to CENTCOM, it was the third bomber deployment in the command's area of operation in the last 45 days.

"We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack," CENTCOM commander Gen. Frank McKenzie said in the statement.

A week ago, US President Donald Trump issued a public warning to Iran by tweeting that he will hold it responsible "if one American is killed."

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Iraq Trump Baghdad Minot Middle East January From

Recent Stories

Former SHO shot injured in armed attack

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Says Zelenskyy Lack ..

1 minute ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs debate ratifica ..

1 minute ago

UK to Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions as Millions Pl ..

1 minute ago

Explosion Near Government Palace in Aden Could Be ..

6 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Upbeat About Prospects for S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.