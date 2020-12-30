US Flies Strategic Bombers to Middle East to Deter Attacks - CENTCOM

Two US B-52 strategic bombers made a show of force in the Middle East to deter potential attacks on American or allied targets in the region, the US Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Two US B-52 strategic bombers made a show of force in the middle East to deter potential attacks on American or allied targets in the region, the US Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

US officials earlier said that they are seeing troubling indicators of "potential attack preparations" from pro-Iran militias in Iraq ahead ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike outside Baghdad last January 3.

"US Air Force B-52H 'Stratofortress' aircrews from the Minot Air Force Base, ND-headquartered 5th Bomb Wing made a deliberate appearance in the Middle East today to underscore the US military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice," CENTCOM said.

Without mentioning Iran specifically, the statement added that the mission delivers "a clear deterrent message" to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests. According to CENTCOM, it was the third bomber deployment in the command's area of operation in the last 45 days.

"We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack," CENTCOM commander Gen. Frank McKenzie said in the statement.

A week ago, US President Donald Trump issued a public warning to Iran by tweeting that he will hold it responsible "if one American is killed."